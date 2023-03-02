Maharashtra: Constable arrested for seeking bribe from three women to not file case

The constable had sought Rs 8,000 each from the three women to not book them in a case under Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, an official said

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

A police constable was arrested on Thursday by the Thane unit of the Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from three women, an official said.

"The women are accused of threatening a member of their housing complex for feeding dogs. The woman member had approached police against these three. The constable, attached to Kalyan taluka police station, then sought a bribe from the trio," he said.

He was held while accepting Rs 6,000 each from them and has been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act provisions, the official added.

In a separate incident, in February 2023, an on-duty police constable late shot himself outside Byculla jail in Mumbai. The incident occurred at around 20:20 hours and the injured policeman has been rushed to BYL Nair Hospital for treatment. He was identified as Shyam Vargade, 48. He was attached to Taddeo Local Arm Unit 2 and was dispatching his duties at the gate of Byculla Jail. According to the preliminary information, Vargade shot himself on his head with an SLR.

(PTI)