Maharashtra: Constable arrested for seeking bribe from three women to not file case

Updated on: 02 March,2023 05:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

The constable had sought Rs 8,000 each from the three women to not book them in a case under Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, an official said

Maharashtra: Constable arrested for seeking bribe from three women to not file case

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


A police constable was arrested on Thursday by the Thane unit of the Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from three women, an official said.


He had sought Rs 8,000 each from the three women to not book them in a case under Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the official said.



"The women are accused of threatening a member of their housing complex for feeding dogs. The woman member had approached police against these three. The constable, attached to Kalyan taluka police station, then sought a bribe from the trio," he said.


He was held while accepting Rs 6,000 each from them and has been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act provisions, the official added.

In a separate incident, in February 2023, an on-duty police constable late shot himself outside Byculla jail in Mumbai.  The incident occurred at around 20:20 hours and the injured policeman has been rushed to BYL Nair Hospital for treatment. He was identified as Shyam Vargade, 48. He was attached to Taddeo Local Arm Unit 2 and was dispatching his duties at the gate of Byculla Jail. According to the preliminary information, Vargade shot himself on his head with an SLR. 

(PTI)

