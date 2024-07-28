Maharashtra: Container with 63 lakh foreign cigarettes costing Rs 6.5 cr seized at JNPT; one held

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 July,2024 08:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The Jawaharlal Nehru Custom House, located in Nhava Sheva area of Raigad district, is responsible for handling the import and export cargo clearance at the port

Representation Pic

The Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch seized more than 63 lakh sticks of foreign brand cigarettes with an estimated value of Rs 6.5 crore from a container at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and arrested one of the masterminds, an official said on Saturday.


The Jawaharlal Nehru Custom House, located in Nhava Sheva area of Raigad district, is responsible for handling the import and export cargo clearance at the port.



The examination of an intercepted container found 63,16,000 cigarettes. The consignment was seized which was attempted to be smuggled by mis-declaring it as "PP Sports Flooring" material in the import documents, an official said.


A unique modus operandi was adopted by smugglers who declared the consignment containing "sports flooring". "One of the masterminds has been arrested by the Customs officials and further investigation is underway," the official added.

mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news raigad maharashtra news

