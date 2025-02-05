Inspector Muddassar Patel of ACB, Sindhudurg, said the two officials allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 for registration work related to the transfer of a plot belonging to a co-operative housing society at Malvan

Representative Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Deputy registrar, another official held for bribery in Sindhudurg district x 00:00

Two officials from the cooperative registrar's office have been arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

District deputy registrar Manik Sangle (56) and office superintendent Urmila Yadav (52) were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Inspector Muddassar Patel of ACB, Sindhudurg, said the two officials allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 for registration work related to the transfer of a plot belonging to a co-operative housing society at Malvan, PTI stated. After negotiations the bribe amount was reduced to Rs 33,000, the officer said.

After the society approached the ACB, a trap was laid at the cooperative registrar's office on Tuesday and Yadav was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting Rs 33,000, PTI stated.

Both Yadav and Sangle were arrested and further probe was underway.

Forest officer booked for bribery in Palghar, Maharashtra ACB finds Rs 1.32 crore cash, 57 tola gold ornaments from house

In another news, the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) found over Rs 1.31 crore cash in the house of a state forest department official who has been reportedly booked for allegedly demanding Rs 20 lakh bribe from a villager to get back his land, an official said, reported the PTI.

A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau also found gold ornaments of 57 tolas and documents of two flats during the search conducted at the forest officer Sandeep Choure's house on Tuesday evening, said the ACB DYSP, Palghar.

Officials of ACB found Rs 1,31,96,000 cash from Choure's house, gold ornaments of 57 tolas, and documents relating to a 584 sq feet flat in Khandala, Beed, and another flat in Karanjade of Navi Mumbai, the ACB stated in a release, according to the PTI.

A service pistol and six live cartridges were also recovered during the search.

ACB officials seized a car belonging to another accused in the bribe demand case, Chandrakant Patil.

An FIR was registered against Choure, the Forest Circle Officer, Mandvi range, and two persons in Palghar district for allegedly demanding a Rs 20 lakh bribe for helping a villager get back his land taken over in 2005 by SGNP (Sanjay Gandhi National Park) authorities.

(With inputs from PTI)