Maharashtra: Doctor, his family booked for harassing wife and demanding dowry in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Police in Maharashtra have booked a doctor and his family for allegedly harassing his wife and demanding dowry from her, an official said

The Navi Mumbai Police in Maharashtra have booked a doctor and his family for allegedly harassing his wife and demanding dowry from her, an official said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

The complainant, wife of the doctor is also a doctor by profession, the official said, as per the PTI.

A case under section 498 (a) (harassment) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Friday based on a complaint lodged by the victim, the official from Khandeshwar police station said, according to the news agency.

The complainant has alleged that her husband and in-laws physically and mentally tortured her and demanded Rs 20 lakh from her family to set up a clinic for her husband in Parli in Beed district, he said.

Further investigation is underway in the case and no arrests have been made, the police official added.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, last week, a Navi Mumbai scrap shop owner was booked by the police for allegedly abetting the suicide of a woman, an official said last week on Wednesday.

According to the PTI report, the woman used to sell scrap items to the Navi Mumbai scrap shop owner.

The report stated that the official said that the woman, aged 38, ended her life last year in June.

The PTI report stated that the woman used to collect scrap and then sell it at the accused's shop in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar area; however, she once sold scrap to another dealer.

Upon learning about it, the Navi Mumbai scrap shop owner was infuriated and he went to her home in the Dahisar Mori area on June 13, last year. The accused allegedly beat the woman up and demanded money from her, an official from the Shil-Daighar police station told PTI. He did not specify the amount the accused sought from the woman.

On June 15, 2022, he called her again and threatened to defame her and kidnap her daughter if she did not give him money. The same evening, the woman allegedly ended her life after consuming rat poison at her home.

Though the cops had initially registered a case of accidental death, after a probe into the incident and recording statements of the woman's family and others, the police on Monday filed a case against the accused for abetment of suicide. He was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

(with PTI inputs)

