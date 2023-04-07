Maharashtra: Duo from Bandra, Antop Hill held amid rising cases of ATM frauds in MBVV areas

According to the police, in recent times cases of people being cheated at the ATM centres in different areas of MBVV were witnessed following which the police had been keeping a vigil to nab the culprits

The accused in police custody. Pic/ MBVV Police

The Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police in Maharashtra on Friday said that it was successful in nabbing two suspects from Bandra and Antop Hill areas respectively amid rising cases of ATM frauds in the areas of MBVV.

According to the police, in recent times cases of people being cheated at the ATM centres in different areas of MBVV were witnessed following which the police had been keeping a vigil to nab the culprits.

On March 22, a 19-year-old student who had visited an ATM centre to withdraw money was allegedly cheated by a duo after distracting him and tricking him by obtaining his ATM card details, the student was cheated to the tune of several thousands of rupees. The victim had filed a complaint with the police and in the matter an FIR was registered with the Pelhar Police, the MBVV crime branch said.

"An FIR under sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) was registered with the Pelhar Police. A parallel was being conducted by the MBVV crime branch by a team led by Inspector Pramod Badak," said an official.

IN PHOTOS: Mumbai witnesses light showers in Borivali

While investigating the matter the crime branch team came across CCTV footage of the suspects where they were spotted using hand tricks to get the ATM card details. The officials then began working on the technical clues and found that the suspects were residents of Mumbai, the police said.

"The officials found that the suspects lived in Bandra and Antop Hill areas. Further investigations revealed that there were around a dozen cases registered against the duo in police stations of Mumbai including Andheri, Byculla, DN Nagar, Sakinaka and Malwani," the officials said.

The suspects identified as Sahil Shaikh and Sagar Mandal were finally traced and nabbed by the police. With their arrest the police have found that there were at least six similar cases registered against them in police stations including three in Pelhar and one in Tulinj police station, one case in Shanti Nagar Police station of Thane and Lalpur Police station in Uttar Pradesh, the police said.