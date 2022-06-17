Breaking News
Maharashtra: Duo held for conning people at ATM kiosks', 34 cards seized

Updated on: 17 June,2022 03:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar cops suspect the duo are a part of a gang which allegedly have past many criminal records in Uttar Pradesh

Maharashtra: Duo held for conning people at ATM kiosks', 34 cards seized

The arrested duo in police custody with the recovery made in the case. Pic/ MBVV Police


The Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) crime branch arrested two men for allegedly conning people at the ATM kiosks by offering help in withdrawing cash from the machines.

The police said, the duo, both residents of Basti in Uttar Pradesh had travelled to Maharashtra some months ago. They had been residing in Nalasopara. Following their arrest on June 16, the police have recovered as many as 34 ATM cards and a bike that had been used in the crime.




According to the police, the duo identified as Deepak alias Vikrant Shukla, 20 and Shikhar Mishra, 21 were arrested in two cases- one registered with Pelhar Police and the other with Tulinj Police. While investigating the matter, the MBVV crime branch investigators learnt that in both the cases the modus operandi of the accused had been similar.


