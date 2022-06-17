Breaking News
Mumbai: Luxury watches worth over Rs 1.06 crore seized, 5 held

Updated on: 17 June,2022 01:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

The CB control of Mumbai Police's Economic Offence Wing (EOW) have recovered watches following raids at multiple places in south Mumbai

Officials at one of the shops during the raid. Pic/ CB Control (EOW)


The Crime Branch Control of Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Wednesday raided multiple shops in south Mumbai and seized wrist watches worth over Rs 1 crore and nabbed five people under the copyright and trademark act. 
  
The case was registered at MRA marg police station following the recovery of the watches, the police said.  
  
According to the police, an application was received from a complainant regarding shopkeepers indulging in selling counterfeit watches of premium brands in the jurisdiction of M.R.A. Marg Police station at Manish Market and  Al-saba Market. After verifying information, a successful raid was conducted at multiple shops of Manish Market and Al-Saba Market. 
  
The accused were caught red handed in possession of counterfeit watches. 
  
"The raid was conducted by six teams of EOW on Wednesday. In the raids, a huge amount of duplicate watches of prominent brands were seized. Further, the source of procurement of watches is being investigated, said an official. 





