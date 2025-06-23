The official further reported that the victims, both of whom are in their 70s, were allegedly subjected to repeated assaults by the accused and expelled from their home in the Patil Ali area of Vasai on June 16

Authorities have initiated legal proceedings against the two sons and their spouses under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Representational pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Elderly couple assaulted by sons, thrown out of home in Palghar x 00:00

A septuagenarian couple was reportedly assaulted by their two sons and forcibly removed from their residence in the Palghar district of Maharashtra, police officials said on Monday.

Authorities have initiated legal proceedings against the two sons and their spouses under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), an official statement said, according to news agency PTI.

The official further reported that the victims, who are in their 70s, were allegedly subjected to repeated assaults by the accused and expelled from their home in the Patil Ali area of Vasai on June 16.

The official indicated that the couple had no alternative accommodations and were provided temporary shelter by a volunteer associated with a local non-governmental organisation (NGO), according to news agency PTI.

As of this moment, no arrests have been executed, and the investigation is ongoing, the officer added.

In a similar gut-wrenching case that raises serious questions about humanity and family, a frail elderly woman battling advanced skin cancer was found in a garbage dump in Aarey Colony on Saturday morning. Left to die amidst waste and plastic, she had been reportedly dumped there by her own grandson.

The discovery was made around 8.30 am on the road leading to Unit No 32 in Aarey Colony. Acting on a tip-off to the police control room, a team from Aarey police station rushed to the spot, only to find a woman in her 60s or 70s lying helpless among piles of rotting garbage. She was dressed in a pink nightdress and a grey petticoat.

Her face bore a festering, untreated wound, likely caused by a severe form of skin cancer, and her cheeks and nose were visibly infected. The smell of infection and neglect lingered in the air, as officers were left stunned at her condition.

Constable Rathod and Woman Police Constable Nikita Kolekar immediately shifted the woman into a police van and rushed her to Jogeshwari Trauma Care Hospital. The hospital allegedly refused to admit her, citing a lack of facilities. The officers then took her to Cooper Hospital, where doctors again refused treatment after a cursory check-up, suggesting she be taken to a better-equipped facility.

(With PTI inputs)