Maharashtra: FDA raids manufacturing units of dairy products in Thane; seizes substandard food items

The FDA officials raided dairies in Thane city of Maharashtra and found two establishments allegedly manufacturing substandard products and seized them

The officials of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Konkan region cracked down on manufacturers of dairy products in Maharashtra's Thane city and seized substandard food items worth more than Rs 4 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

A government committee under the chairmanship of Thane additional collector Manisha-Jaibhaye-Dhule has started inspections at establishments manufacturing dairy products, Joint Commissioner of FDA (Food) Suresh S Deshmukh said.

FDA officials raided dairies in the city and found two establishments manufacturing substandard products and seized them, he said.

These facilities were found to be violating the FDA regulations of healthy and hygienic manufacturing premises, he said.

The raids will continue to ensure that there is no untoward incident during the upcoming festivals, the official said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a team of police officials was attacked, and one of them was injured when they raided a premises over information about cattle being confined cruelly in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

The incident took place in Wada area of the Palghar district around 5.30 am on Friday, the official said.

Based on a tip-off, a team from Wada police raided the premises and found four cows tied up and not being given fodder, district superintendent of police Balasaheb Patil told the PTI.

Four persons, including a woman, present at the scene had also allegedly butchered two cattle and kept the meat worth Rs 27,550 on the premises, he said, according to the PTI.

The accused attacked the policemen and prevented them from doing their duty. While the police managed to apprehend the woman, the others fled after injuring a policeman, the official said, reported the news agency.

The injured policeman was treated at a local hospital, he said.

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Cruelty to Animals Act, and Maharashtra Protection of Animals Act, the official said.

No arrest has been made in the case so far, he said, adding that a hunt has been launched for the three absconding accused.

(with PTI inputs)