Maharashtra: Firing at Ambernath over dispute during bullock cart race; no casualty

Maharashtra: Firing at Ambernath over dispute during bullock cart race; no casualty

Updated on: 13 November,2022 09:59 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI

Top

The problem arose after two rival groups clashed, an official said

Maharashtra: Firing at Ambernath over dispute during bullock cart race; no casualty

Representational Pic


A feud between two groups over a bullock cart race resulted in a shootout in Ambernath of Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, police said.


According to the police, no one was hurt in the incident that occurred in the MIDC area of Ambernath in the evening.



IN PICS: CM Eknath Shinde inaugurates bridge in Thane's Kalwa


As per preliminary probe, the problem arose over a bullock cart race being held at a village in Ambernath, where two rival groups clashed, an official said.

Members of the two groups later opened fire at each other, but no one was injured, he said, adding that the police were in the process of registering an offence.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever



