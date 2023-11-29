Nobody has been arrested so far in connection with the incident which occurred on November 27

Representational Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Five booked for seeking Rs 1 crore from builder in Panvel x 00:00

Navi Mumbai police have registered an FIR against five persons for allegedly demanding Rs 1 crore from a builder in Panvel, an official said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

Nobody has been arrested so far in connection with the incident which occurred on November 27, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

One Deepak Singhani barged into the house of the builder on November 27, beat him up, and demanded Rs 1 crore from him, the official said, reported PTI.

Later, the same demand was made by four others who threatened to abduct and kill the son of the realtor if he failed to pay up, he said quoting the FIR, reported PTI. Further investigation is underway.

In another case, the Thane police have arrested two more persons in connection with the case of breaching the system of a payment gateway service provider and detection of suspicious transactions worth Rs 16,180 crore, officials said, reported PTI.

With this, 11 people have been arrested so far in the case, reported PTI.

A 30-year-old Chartered Accountant from Vashi in Navi Mumbai and a 35-year-old businessman from Kandivali in neighbouring Mumbai were arrested on Tuesday night after their involvement in the crime was established during investigation, a police release said, reported PTI.

The Thane police in Maharashtra earlier arrested nine persons after their involvement in the crime came to light, reported PTI.

The accused allegedly set up several partnership firms on bogus documents to launder the amount, the police said, reported PTI.

According to the police, the fraud was taking place for a long time, but it came to light after a complaint was lodged with the Srinagar police station here about the hacking of payment gateway system of the company in April 2023 and Rs 25 crore being siphoned off, reported PTI.

During the probe, the cyber cell team came across suspicious transactions of more than Rs 16,180 crore, reported PTI.

The Naupada police in the city on October 6 registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 467, 468 (forgery), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)