Maharashtra: Five killed in SUV-tractor collision in Sangli district

At least five persons were killed and three others were injured after a car SUV in which they were traveling collided with a tractor on Wednesday morning in Western Maharashtra's Sangli district, police said, reported the PTI.

According to the police, the accident took place near Miraj on Ratnagiri-Pandharpur road around 11 am when a group of people were travelling in a car, an SUV, as per the PTI.

Three men, a 12-year-old boy and a woman were killed while three more passengers of the speeding SUV sustained serious injuries, he said. The injured were admitted to the Miraj civil hospital, the agency reported.

The SUV was heading towards Ratnagiri from Kolhapur when a tractor, traveling in the opposite direction, carrying bricks, the official said, adding that its driver fled from the spot.

A case has been registered and further probe is on, he said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Mumbai on Tuesday, a 12-year-old girl riding pillion with her teenage friend died when their scooter met with an accident in suburban Mulund, police said, according to the PTI.

A case was registered against her teenage friend's father for allowing an unauthorised person to ride a vehicle, said an official.

The incident took place near Kelkar College in Mulund (East) on Monday afternoon when the girl, a class 7 student, was vising her 16-year-old friend.

The two decided to take out the scooter of the girls's friend's father.

With the girl's friend in the driver's seat, the scooter hit a speed-breaker and both of them fell.

The deceased, who suffered serious injuries, died. Her friend suffered minor injuries, the police official said.

Both were not wearing helmets, he said.

Navghar police registered a case against the father of girl's friend under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving), 304 (A) (causing death due to negligence), and Motor Vehicles Act section 180 (allowing unauthorized persons to drive vehicles) as he allowed his minor daughter to ride the two-wheeler even though she had no license, the official said.