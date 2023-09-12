Maharashtra: Gelatin sticks, detonators seized from two boats in Thane creek

More than a dozen gelatin sticks and detonators were seized from two boats in the Thane creek in Maharashtra, an official said

Over a dozen gelatin sticks and detonators were seized from two boats in the Thane creek in Maharashtra on Tuesday, an official said, according to the PTI.

A team of the revenue department which was patrolling the creek to look for illegal sand dredging found two boats without any crew, said Thane tehsildar Yuvraj Bangar, as per the PTI.

Upon inspection, 16 gelatin sticks and 17 detonators -- materials used in explosives -- were found in the boats, he said.

Kalwa Police in Thane are probing who were the owners of the boats, Bangar said.

This kind of explosives, typically used for mining/quarrying, are also used for fishing although such a use is illegal, officials said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh each for information about four wanted accused persons in the ISIS Pune module case, an official said on Tuesday, according to the PTI.

The accused persons have been identified as Mohmmed Shahnawaz Shafiuzzama Alam alias Abdulla, Rizwan Abdul Haji Ali, Abdulla Faiyaz Shaikh alias Diaperwala and Talha Liyakat Khan, the official said, reported the PTI.

The identity of informants will be kept secret, said the NIA, which is conducting a probe into the case.

The NIA recently arrested some persons for alleged active involvement in promoting activities of the terrorist organisation ISIS as part of a module based in Pune in Maharashtra.

The agency had carried out raids in connection with the Pune ISIS module case and seized a host of incriminating material exposing the banned terrorist organisation's conspiracy to disrupt peace and communal harmony in the country, an official earlier said.

The NIA last month arrested one Shamil Saquib Nachan in the case and claimed it had seized incriminating material from his residence in Thane district and that the material exposed his conspiracy and of the other accused to spread terror and cause disruption in the country.

As per the agency, Nachan had been working with five other arrested accused Zulfikar Ali Barodawala, Mohammed Imran Khan, Mohammed Yunus Saki, Simab Nasiruddin Kazi and Abdul Kadir Pathan, along with some other suspects, as part of a bigger conspiracy to trigger violence across the country by fabricating and setting off improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

The NIA had said the accused were all members of the ISIS sleeper module.

As per preliminary probe, Nachan and the other accused had assembled IEDs in a house in Kondhwa in Pune where they had also organised and participated in a bomb (IED) assembly and training workshop last year, the agency earlier said.

They had plans to wage a war against the Government of India in furtherance of the ISIS agenda to spread terror and violence with the goal of establishing an Islamic State in the country, the NIA said.

(with PTI inputs)