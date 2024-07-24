The Vartak Nagar Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have booked the 23-year-old woman, Nagma Noor Maqsood Ali alias Sanam Khan, for allegedly travelling to Pakistan on fake documents

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article 'Had gone through legal method', says woman who travelled to Pakistan x 00:00

The Thane woman who traveled to Pakistan and was booked by the police for allegedly using fake documents for her travel on Wednesday said that she had gone through a legal method, the ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vartak Nagar Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have booked the 23-year-old woman, Nagma Noor Maqsood Ali alias Sanam Khan, for allegedly travelling to Pakistan on fake documents.

The reports said that she had allegedly obtained a fake passport and visa by presenting fake documents, including an Aadhaar card, a PAN card, and a birth certificate. The police have also registered a case against an unknown person who helped her prepare the fake documents. The incident occurred between May 2023 and 2024 and is currently under investigation.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Thane Police filed a case against a 23-year-old woman, who allegedly used fake documents to obtain a passport to travel to Pakistan.



Sanam Khan alias Nagma Noor Maqsood says, "...I got my name changed in 2015...During the Covid time, in 2021 I got in… pic.twitter.com/jeyNQ3QRxY — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2024

According to the ANI, Sanam Khan alias Nagma Noor Maqsood said, "...I got my name changed in 2015...During the Covid time, in 2021 I got in contact with Bashir Ahmed who is now my husband through social media...We then decided to get married and our families got in touch with each other through video and voice calls. I got my passports made in 2023. After applying for VISA, after the clearance of all legal documents, I got the VISA. I've said that if an inquiry has to be done it is fine...But I can't go to the police station every time I come to India...I had made this clear that I had gone through legal method..."

According to the police, the woman who was identified as Sanam Khan alias Nagma Noor Maqsood, with the help of an agent at the Lokmanya Nagar bus stop area, obtained the passport by forging documents required for making it, including Aadhaar card, PAN card, and passport. Investigations revealed that she had travelled to Pakistan through the said passport. The document used to make the passport was found to be fake.

The police said, It was also revealed that she had visited Pakistan after seeking a Pakistan VISA. A case was registered in the matter against the woman and two others allegedly involved in the case and further investigations were underway.

Deputy Commissioner Zone-5, Amar Singh Jadhav said, "A case has been registered at Vartak Nagar Police Station. Investigation is underway on all the important aspects," the ANI reported.

(with ANI inputs)