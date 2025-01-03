At least 222 cases have been registered during the drive that began on Thursday, an official said

The Kalyan Police have launched a crackdown against drug addicts, unauthorised establishments and people violating traffic norms in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday, reported the PTI.

At least 222 cases have been registered during the drive that began on Thursday, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende said 40 cases were registered against establishments found operating beyond prescribed time limits, while 81 drug addicts were rounded up from different areas.

He said 101 cases of road traffic violations, including speeding, were registered.

The operation will intensify in the coming days in the Kalyan zone, police said, as per the PTI.

Thane court acquits 6 men booked under MCOCA for extortion, assault cites lack of evidence, lapses

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Thane court acquitted six persons, including a former corporator, booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for allegedly extorting and assaulting a mobile shop owner, citing "lack of evidence" and "procedural lapses" by the prosecution, reported news agency PTI.

The special court hearing MCOCA cases in Thane district delivered the judgement on Wednesday, giving the accused a "benefit of doubt" for the above reasons as well as for "unreliable testimonies" of witnesses, reported PTI.

In 2022, an FIR was registered at the Mahatma Phule Chowk police station in Kalyan. The accused were booked for extortion, attempted murder and involvement in an organised crime syndicate.

The accused, who have been acquitted are identified as Satej alias Bala Suresh Pokal (30), Sachin Samsan Khema (44), a former corporator of the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation and a construction contractor; Nitin Samsan Khema (41), Prem Haribhau Chaudhari (33), an agriculturist; Tohit alias Bablu Majid Shaikh (24) and Ganesh Vilas Rokade (29), a construction supervisor, reported PTI.

Advocates Poonit Mahimkar and Saghar Kolhe representing the accused vehemently contested the prosecution's charges and raised questions over the investigation.

In January 2022, the accused had allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh from the complainant to allow him to operate his business and threatened him with dire consequences if he failed to do so.

The prosecution claimed that the accused assaulted the complainant and his friends with weapons, leading to serious injuries, stated PTI.

There were several significant shortcomings in the prosecution's case, said Special MCOCA court judge Amit M Shete.

According to PTI, the judge highlighted the "substantial delay" in sending crucial seized articles to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

(with PTI inputs)