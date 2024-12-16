The victim was dragged on the bonnet for a short distance before he fell and sustained injuries, an official said, adding that no arrest has been made in the case so far

A man was injured after allegedly being dragged on the bonnet of a car in a housing society in Thane district of Maharashtra following a dispute, the police said on Monday, reported the PTI.

The man, chairman of the housing society, sustained injuries in the incident, police said.

The incident occurred in Padle village in the Shilphata area, an official said.

Based on a complaint, the police on Saturday registered an FIR under the provisions of sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 125(a)(3) (act endangering life or personal safety of others.) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicle Act, he said, as per the PTI.

The official said the complainant alleged that a meeting was in progress in the society between the alleged accused, a lift contractor, and the victim over a malfunctioning lift.

The accused abruptly left the meeting and was proceeding in his car when the victim tried to stop him and jumped on the bonnet of the car, he said.

Couple gets trapped in car lift in Thane highrise; rescued

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a couple was safely rescued after their car got stuck in an automobile lift at a highrise in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Sunday, the PTI reported on Sunday.

The four-wheeler got trapped in a three-tier car lift of a 20-storey building in the Shastri Nagar area at 10.48 pm on Saturday, the official said.

Local firefighters and the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) rescued the duo in under 30 minutes. However, the exact cause of the lift malfunction has yet to be determined, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell, the news agency reported.

No one was injured in the incident, he said.

The official said the building is a 20-story structure with a stilt, three floors dedicated to a mechanical car park, and 13 residential floors.

