Maharashtra: Man kicked to death by construction worker in Thane district

The victim fell unconscious and was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead, an official said

Representational Pic

A 52-year-old man was allegedly kicked to death by a construction worker over a petty argument in Dombivili town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place around 1 pm on Saturday, when a quarrel erupted between the victim and the 19-year-old accused over spitting, inspector R M Khilare of Vishnu Nagar police station said.

Also Read: G20 meet: Traffic police issues list of road closures, alternate routes in south Mumbai

The accused allegedly pushed the victim Vijay Patwa and kicked him. The victim fell unconscious and was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

Based on a complaint, the police arrested the accused under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever