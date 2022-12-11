G20 meet: Traffic police issues list of road closures, alternate routes in south Mumbai

In a traffic notification the police said, in order to prevent danger, obstructions and inconvenience to the people, traffic restrictions were being issued
The Mumbai Traffic Police on Sunday issued a detailed list of road closures and alternate routes ahead of the G20 conference.
The notification order for traffic restrictions and the alternate route was issued by Gaurav Singh, DCP, Traffic Police, south Mumbai.
It said the honourable members of the G20 meet will be visiting the hotel Taj Palace on December 13, 2022. This may lead to considerable traffic congestion on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg, P. Ramchandani Marg, B.K. Boman Behram Marg, Adam Street and Mahakavi Bhushan Marg.
It further said, in order to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on December 13 from 12.00 hrs to 23.30 hrs, the following traffic arrangements are being implemented-
Roads closed -
The stretch of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg from the junction of Regal Junction shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles proceeding on both south and northbound.
Alternative Route -
From Regal Circle South bound - Mahakavi Bhushan Marg - Taj Palace -Boman Behram road - Alva Chowk- Electic House - SBS Road.
The stretch of Adam Street (Electric Pole No.AS-5) between Boman Behram Road junction and Mahakavi Bhushan Marg junction shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles.
Alternative Route -
From Boman Behram - Alva Chowk - Electic House - SBS Road.
The stretch of Mandlik Street to Boman Behram Road shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles.
Alternative Route -
Boman Behram road - Alva chowk- Electric House - SBS Road.
The stretch of Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg to Mahakavi Bhushan Marg junction shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles.
Alternative Route -
Regal Circle - SBS Road - Mandalik Road -Boman Behram Road Alva Chowk - Electric House SBS Road.
The stretch of Bombay Presidency Club (Radio Club) to Adam Street junction shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles.
Alternative Route-Azmi Road - Bhid Bhanjan Mandir - SBS Road.