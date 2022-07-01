Maharashtra: Man kills brother over property dispute in Palghar, held

The accused arrived at his brother's house and picked a quarrel with him. He later attacked Ramesh with a sharp weapon, killing him on the spot, the police said

Representation Pic

A 53-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his younger brother over a property dispute in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

The Gholwad police arrested Chindya Binder, a resident of Vevjipada, for killing his brother Ramesh Binder (51) on Thursday, an official from the district police control room said.

There was a long-standing dispute between the brothers over property, he said.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Mother-daughter duo killed, another daughter, man found hanging in Kandivli

The accused arrived at his brother's house and picked a quarrel with him. He later attacked Ramesh with a sharp weapon, killing him on the spot, he said.

The police rushed to the village after being informed about the killing and sent the victim's body to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said.

An offence under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered in this regard, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever