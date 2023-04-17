Breaking News
Maharashtra: Highway cops warned about Khopoli accident spot eight times in 3 years
Mumbai: 15 years and five govts later, Bandra station remains a dump
Maharashtra: Woman gets museum to add ‘Chhatrapati’ to Shivaji London display
Mumbai: BMC to finally revamp Vikhroli hospital
Mumbai: BMC to set up labs for astronomy in its schools
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra Man with criminal record killed using sharp weapons

Maharashtra: Man with criminal record killed using 'sharp weapons'

Updated on: 17 April,2023 12:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The deceased, identified as Amar Jadhav, had been externed by police from Sangli and he returned recently

Maharashtra: Man with criminal record killed using 'sharp weapons'

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


A 27-year-old man accused in some criminal cases was killed allegedly by unidentified persons in Maharashtra's Sangli district, police said on Monday.


The incident took place on Kupwad-Kavalapur road on Sunday night, they said.



The deceased, identified as Amar Jadhav, had been externed by police from Sangli and he returned recently.


Also read: Mumbai: Crook who conned property owners held

"Jadhav had cases registered against him and he was externed by the Sangli police. On Sunday night, when he was on his motorcycle, some unidentified assailants attacked him with sharp weapons near Bamnoli on Kupwad-Kavalapur road," an official from Kupwad police station said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, he said. The reason behind the attack is still not known. Efforts are on to nab the assailants, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you practice ecotourism?
news mumbai mumbai crime news mumbai news Crime News sangli

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK