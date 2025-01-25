Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam dismisses all speculations regarding the stabbing of actor Saif Ali Khan, lauds the police's swift action and investigation. The police custody of the accused has been extended.

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Ramdas Kadam on Friday firmly dismissed all speculations surrounding the stabbing of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. He urged for the case to be closed, commending the Mumbai Police for their swift investigation into the matter.

Addressing the media, Kadam stressed the need to avoid baseless conjectures and praised the police's efficiency. He also called on the opposition to refrain from undermining the credibility of the Mumbai Police. "The culprit has been arrested, and the police have shared the findings from the interrogation. The speculations being made are false, and this case should be put to rest. The police have done a commendable job, and the opposition must acknowledge this instead of maligning the image of Mumbai Police," Kadam told ANI.

He further highlighted the challenges faced by law enforcement, especially when dealing with suspects with no prior criminal record. "Catching such culprits, who leave no trail, is always difficult. The police deserve credit for their work," he added.

The case, however, has drawn criticism from Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam, who raised doubts about the circumstances of the attack and its aftermath. Nirupam questioned the actor’s quick recovery, stating, "Mumbai citizens and I have some innocent questions. How is Saif Ali Khan in such good condition just days after the attack? If the injuries were severe, the family should clarify. This is important because the incident has created an atmosphere of fear and questions about law and order in Mumbai."

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Bandra Magistrate Court extended the police custody of the accused, Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, until January 29. The court noted significant progress in the investigation but deemed further custody necessary to explore additional leads.

Mumbai Police stated that the suspect has not been cooperating in disclosing the source of the weapon used in the crime. Investigators are also conducting facial recognition analysis using CCTV footage. The police have recovered a "gamchha" used by the accused during the crime and are working to trace his activities leading up to the incident.

The accused allegedly used an Aadhaar card belonging to a Kolkata resident, Khukmoni Jahangir Sheikh, to purchase a SIM card in Kolkata. The police plan to record Sheikh’s statement as part of the probe.

Mumbai Police have already recorded statements from Saif Ali Khan and his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan. The investigation revealed that the accused attempted to enter three houses before breaking into Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra residence with the intent to steal.

During the confrontation, the actor sustained stab wounds, including injuries to his thoracic spine, and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment. Police recovered the accused’s fingerprints from various locations in the house, including the stairs, a bathroom door, and the handle of the room belonging to Saif's son, Jeh.

Saif Ali Khan was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday following a successful surgery. Mumbai Police believe the fingerprints and other evidence will play a pivotal role in the case's resolution.

