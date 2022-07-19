Maharashtra: Nerul woman looking to register as 'Organ Donor' cheated of Rs 10.49 lakh

The Nerul Police which has registered an FIR against 3 people in the matter and have launched investigations in the case, the police said

Representation Pic

A 40-year-old woman looking to register herself as an organ donor was allegedly cheated by fraudsters on the pretext of getting her registered as a donor. The imposters siphoned off Rs 10.49 lakh from her through multiple transactions. The woman filed a police complaint with the Nerul Police which has registered an FIR against 3 people in the matter and have launched investigations in the case, the police said.

According to the police, On February 19, 2022 afternoon, the victim received a message on her phone in which she was asked if she wanted to register herself for a Donor Registration Card. A web link was also attached in the message, the web link took her to a registration form which also had contact number and a name of one Dr. Kumar. She called on the number for further enquiries and a person posing as a doctor told her that she would have to pay Rs 9999 for the donor card. Three days later, On February 22 she transferred the amount and on the same day, Dr. Kumar called the victim and asked to pay an additional Rs 68,800 as 'Anti Drug Charges', she was told that it was refundable. Two more people joined in, apart from the one who identified himself as Dr. Kumar, the accused then kept asking the victim to pay money on regular intervals saying the money was refundable once she got her registration card.

The police said, on June 18, she got suspicious about the activities when a fraudster asked her to pay Rs 65,000.

"I suspected something was going wrong and asked them for a refund. They told me to come to Bangalore, I told them it is not possible as my family won't allow me to travel. The person claimed he will come to Mumbai but I have to bear his travelling and other expenses," she said in her statement to the Nerul Police.

The woman then decided to approach the police for help and on July 14, the police registered an FIR in the matter.

"The victim was allegedly conned of Rs 10.49 lakh in total before she realised she had been cheated by a fraudster on the pretext of a donor registration card. Primary details of the case suggest that the money has been transferred to various accounts in the country," said an officer from Nerul Police station.

He said, "We have booked three people in the matter and under relevant sections of IT Act, we are collecting information about callers and accounts where money has been transferred."