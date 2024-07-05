Maharashtra: Pandal worker falls to death in Bhiwandi; firm owner booked

The case was registered at Kongaon police station in Bhiwandi against the contractor for not providing safety gear to the deceased and for not taking precautionary measures that led to the death of the worker, an official said

A worker died after falling down while setting up a pandal at a hotel in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, following which a case was registered against the owner of his firm, police said on Friday, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, the incident took place at 5.30 pm on Thursday at a hotel located in Rajnoli Naka area of the city, he said.

The victim was identified as Naseem Mujib Khan, who was erecting a pandal, slipped down from the scaffolding and died on the spot. The body of the victim was later sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, an official said, as per the PTI.

The case was registered at Kongaon police station in Bhiwandi against the contractor for not providing safety gear to the deceased and for not taking precautionary measures that led to the death of the worker, he said.

Local MNS functionary shot at in Chandrapur; hospitalised

Meanwhile, an office-bearer of the labour wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) was seriously injured in Chandrapur city in Maharashtra on Thursday after an unidentified person fired at him, police said, reported the PTI.

The victim, Aman Andhewar, has been admitted to a hospital in Nagpur, they said.

"Andhewar, who is the district president of the MNS Kamgar Sena, was going towards the lift of Raghuvanshi Complex, where his office is located, when a person with his face covered opened fire at him. The accused fired two rounds. While one bullet just brushed past Andhewar, the second one hit him in the back," a police official said, as per the PTI.

"After being fired upon, Andhewar went to a clothes shop in the same complex to save himself and came out with a wooden stick in his hand in search of the accused, who had fled from the spot by that time. The incident was recorded on CCTV," he said, the news agency reported on Thursday.

Tension prevailed in the area following the incident. Police personnel reached the spot and Andhewar was taken to a private hospital for treatment, he said, adding that after the preliminary treatment, he was shifted to Nagpur.

According to police, in July 2021, Andhewar's younger brother was also shot at in the same building complex, and he had a narrow escape.

(with PTI inputs)