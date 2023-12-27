Maharashtra: Police in Nagpur book five saleswomen for stealing ornaments worth Rs 75 lakh

Police in Nagpur has registered a case against five saleswomen of a jewellery shop for allegedly stealing ornaments worth about Rs 75 lakh from their place of work

Police in Nagpur has registered a case against five saleswomen of a jewellery shop for allegedly stealing ornaments worth about Rs 75 lakh from their place of work, an official said on Wednesday.

Newswire PTI reported quoting the official that a first information report (FIR) was registered against Swati Lute, Priya Raut, Puja Bhanarkar, Bhagyashree Indalkar, and Kalyani Khadatkar on a complaint by their employer Shantanu Deepak Chimurkar.

The official said that owner of the jewellery shop approached the police after an audit and subsequent scanning of footage from CCTV cameras in the shop established their role.

The accused allegedly stole gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 74.25 lakh from the shop “Chimurkar Brothers Jewellers” in Sarafa Bazar area between 2019 and August 2023, said the official from Tehsil police station.

The five have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) and 34 (common intention), the official added. PTI COR

In a separate incident, unidentified persons broke into the house of a State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel here and made off with a pistol and 30 live cartridges, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at SRPF Colony here when Mangesh Lanjewar, who serves as a gunman for the SRPF commander, was out of town, said an official of MIDC police station.

Lanjewar left for Bhandara, his hometown, on Monday and found on return on Tuesday morning that the lock on the outside door was broken and his weapon and ammunition kept in a cupboard were missing. Other valuables in the cupboard were left untouched, police said. Further probe is on.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police on Wednesday said that a man was arrested from Vadodara in Gujarat for sending a threatening email to the Reserve Bank of India office in Mumbai.

Newswire ANI reported quoting the Mumbai police officials that Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the person from Vadodara in Gujarat and is questioning the accused as to why the threatening email was sent.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and two private banks on Tuesday received a bomb threat email from an unknown person, demanding the immediate resignation of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (With inputs from agencies)