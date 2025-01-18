An assistant police inspector in Dharashiv was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for accepting Rs 50,000 as part of a Rs 1 lakh bribe to clear a complainant's name in a case and avoid arrest.

An assistant police inspector has been apprehended in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district for allegedly soliciting a bribe of ₹50,000 from an individual in exchange for clearing his name in a case and refraining from arresting him, according to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

As per PTI, the arrested officer, identified as Suraj Shantilal Deokar, was serving as the in-charge of the Tamalwadi police station. An official from the ACB disclosed that Deokar was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe during a trap set up by the anti-corruption team.

According to PTI reports, the complainant had approached the ACB after Deokar allegedly demanded ₹1 lakh to exonerate him from a case and ensure that he would not be taken into custody. The complainant informed the authorities about the demand, leading to a carefully executed plan to catch the accused officer in the act.

The official further revealed that the accused was nabbed while accepting the first instalment of ₹50,000 from the complainant. The ACB team acted promptly, ensuring that all evidence related to the transaction was documented.

