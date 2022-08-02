Maharashtra politics: Time changes for everyone, Uddhav Thackeray warns BJP

You are finished, boasts JP Nadda; don’t gloat, payback will be bitter, hits back Uddhav

Uddhav Thackeray. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has cautioned the BJP against attempting to annihilate the Opposition, saying it may boomerang on them in future. The former chief minister’s statement came in view of his party colleague Sanjay Raut’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.

Thackeray met Raut’s family on Monday to express his solidarity and later addressed the media at his Kalanagar residence. He said the Bharatiya Janata Party which came to power after displacing the Congress shouldn’t be so drunk on power.

“I want to tell the power-drunk: don’t be brutal. Time keeps changing for everyone. You get back everything bad you do to others, and it could be harsher, more brutal while coming back to you. Hope such a time doesn’t come in India,” he said.

Commenting on BJP president JP Nadda’s statement that his party would annihilate all regional parties and that the Shiv Sena was about to get finished in Maharashtra, Thackeray challenged the BJP to attempt to do so.

“The BJP plot means dividing Hindus, crushing nativist and regional pride, and erecting language barriers. It is also about doing politics over Marathi and non-Marathi people. The BJP is doing all this to crush the Opposition,” he said.

He also challenged Nadda to try to finish the Sena. “Nadda calls the NCP the family’s party, the Congress the brother-sister’s party, and says the BJP wants to fight against dynastic politics. But it is also important to know where the BJP began. Nadda himself said that the leaders from the Congress, NCP and other parties have been joining the BJP. If leaders from other parties are in the BJP, then what is its genesis,” he asked.