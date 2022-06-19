Maharashtra: Railway section engineer shoots himself dead in Palghar

"Nitesh Chourasia, 36, shot himself with a revolver in his Vartak Nagar home on Saturday night when his wife and son were in another room," says, Senior Inspector Suresh Warade of Virar police station

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A section engineer with the railways allegedly shot himself in his home in Virar, Palghar district, a police official said.

"Nitesh Chourasia, 36, shot himself with a revolver in his Vartak Nagar home on Saturday night when his wife and son were in another room," Senior Inspector Suresh Warade of Virar police station said.

