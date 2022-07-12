Breaking News
Mumbai: 30 per cent shops follow Marathi signboard diktat, reveals BMC survey
Mumbai: NCPCR accuses Aaditya Thackeray of child labour, faces flak
Mumbai: Sitting on crucial data, BMC wasting opportunity to improve citizen health?
How I escaped watery grave in Amarnath: Borivli resident narrates ordeal following cloudburst
Mumbai: Month on, five loan app agents granted bail
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra Revenue official caught taking bribe in Raigad

Maharashtra: Revenue official caught taking bribe in Raigad

Updated on: 12 July,2022 03:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A team from the Navi Mumbai ACB on Monday laid a trap and caught Sandeep Rode (57), a circle officer from the revenue department, while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 in Kharghar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB) Navi Mumbai Jyoti Deshmukh said in a release

Maharashtra: Revenue official caught taking bribe in Raigad

Representation Pic


The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Navi Mumbai Police arrested an official from the revenue department for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe in Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official said on Tuesday, according to the PTI.

On Monday, a team from the Navi Mumbai ACB laid a trap and caught Sandeep Rode (57), a circle officer from the revenue department in Kharghar, while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000, Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB) Navi Mumbai Jyoti Deshmukh said in a release, reported PTI




Also Read: 7 houses damaged in Palghar following heavy rains; 'red alert' for next 2 days


Rode, who is the circle officer of the revenue department from Jasai in Uran, had allegedly demanded Rs 25,000 from man who was operating a container yard illegally in Uran, she said.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered in this regard, the official added.

(with PTI inputs)

anti-corruption bureau navi mumbai mumbai crime news Crime News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK