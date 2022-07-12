Maharashtra: Revenue official caught taking bribe in Raigad

A team from the Navi Mumbai ACB on Monday laid a trap and caught Sandeep Rode (57), a circle officer from the revenue department, while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 in Kharghar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB) Navi Mumbai Jyoti Deshmukh said in a release

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Navi Mumbai Police arrested an official from the revenue department for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe in Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official said on Tuesday, according to the PTI.

Rode, who is the circle officer of the revenue department from Jasai in Uran, had allegedly demanded Rs 25,000 from man who was operating a container yard illegally in Uran, she said.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered in this regard, the official added.

