The police initially found the vehicle empty and its occupants claimed to be on their way from Silvassa in the neighbouring Dadra and Nagar Haveli Union Territory, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Jawhar division) Ganpat Pingle said

Representational Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Rs 19.7 lakh IMFL seized from tempo in Palghar; 2 held x 00:00

The officials on Thursday said that the police have seized Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) valued at Rs 19.7 lakh being transported illegally in a tempo in Maharashtra's Palghar district, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two occupants of the tempo have been arrested, they said.

A police patrolling team spotted a tempo near Khambala on Wednesday and intercepted it on the basis of suspicion.

The police initially found the vehicle empty and its occupants claimed to be on their way from Silvassa in the neighbouring Dadra and Nagar Haveli Union Territory, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Jawhar division) Ganpat Pingle said, reported PTI.

Sensing something amiss, the police again checked the tempo thoroughly and found two cavities made at the bottom of the vehicle in which the IMFL was kept, he said, reported PTI.

The police seized the liquor of different brands, collectively valued at Rs 19,70,120, the official said.

The two-vehicle occupants, hailing from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, were arrested and booked under the Prohibition Act, he said.

Palghar robbery accused on run for 20 years arrested

The Palghar police have arrested a 60-year-old man accused in a dacoity case who was absconding for two decades, an official said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

The incident took place in March 2005 when a gang of more than a dozen dacoits barged into a man's office at Ambatpada in Vasai area of Maharashtra's Palghar district, Vangaon police station's assistant inspector Tushar Pachpute said, reported PTI.

The dacoits held the victim at knifepoint and robbed him of Rs 43,000 in cash, and a mobile phone, and also took away a rifle and a pistol kept in his office, he said.

Following the incident, the police registered an FIR under sections 395 (dacoity) and 397 (robbery or dacoity with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Arms Act.

Over the years, the police arrested 18 persons involved in the crime, while three others remained at large, the official said.

One of the absconding accused had died, he said.

Recently, police received a tip-off about one of the remaining fugitives.

A police team traced the accused, identified as Deu Janya Chimada, to Khanvel in the neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and apprehended him from there on Tuesday, the official said without giving further details, reported PTI.

Further investigation was on into the case.

(With inputs from PTI)