Maharashtra: Senior citizen cheated of Rs 16.73 lakh; seven booked in Thane

A 62-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane city was allegedly cheated to the tune of Rs 16.73 lakh by seven persons posing as insurance and bank officials, the police said on Monday, reported the PTI.

An offence under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered based on a complaint lodged by the victim- a retired postal department employee, an official told the PTI.

According to the complainant, he had taken insurance from a private agency in 2018 and he retired from service in 2021. In the last four to five years, the complainant alleged that he received calls from different numbers and the callers posed as officials of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) Delhi. He had been ignoring all the calls, the official said.

In March, he again received a call and was informed that certain formalities had not been completed in his insurance policy because of which he may lose the its benefits, he said.

The complainant allegedly received calls from different numbers and the callers posed as insurance officials, RBI officials, and insurance Lokpal and informed him that his policy has been frozen by the IRDA and he would have to pay an amount to rectify the situation, the official said.

Accordingly, the victim paid Rs 16.73 lakh over a period. But after the payments, there was no information about the policy money coming through and the accused also became untraceable, he said.

Meanwhile, in an another case on Sunday, the Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a man for allegedly selling fake insurance policies of vehicles to an automobile parts shop owner, an official said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

In June 2018, the victim, who ran the shop in Kalamboli area, made a payment of Rs 46,370 to the accused for getting insurance cover for his seven vehicles, the police said.

The fraud came to light when an accident claim was filed for one of the vehicles. During verification, it was found the policy issued by the accused was fake, APMC police station's sub-inspector Arun Bilare said.

