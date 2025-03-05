The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Thane city police conducted the operation in Gotheghar Phata area of Daighar in Thane

Police have busted a sex racket being operated in Thane city of Maharashtra, and arrested an agent, officials said, adding that two women were rescued by the police officials, reported the PTI.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Thane city police conducted the operation in Gotheghar Phata area of Daighar on Tuesday, in which two women were also rescued, the officials said on Wednesday.

Senior inspector Chetna Chowdhary of the AHTC said that the raid was conducted following a tip-off, as per the PTI.

The police officials laid a trap and nabbed the suspect, who is identified as an agent of the racket.

According to the news agency, one Dinesh Govind Prasad (40) was apprehended as soon as he arrived at a restaurant with the two victims, she said.

A case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as well as the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act was registered in this connection.

During the probe, the police found that a case of kidnapping was registered against Prasad in Uttar Pradesh, he said, according to the PTI.

In an another incident, last month, the police had arrested three men involved in a prostitution racket in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai and rescued three women, an official had earlier said, the PTI had reported.

Acting on a tip-off, the Navi Mumbai police's Anti-Human Trafficking Cell raided a lodge near APMC in Vashi after sending a decoy customer to confirm the illegal activity, an official release had last month said.

As per the PTI, the police arrested lodge manager who was identified as Bunty Saw along with a cook Kumar Gauda and an agent Tarapada Das, an official had earlier said.

They had stated that the efforts are being made to nab a fourth person named Vicky, who is suspected to be involved in the racket, it had said.

During the raid, the police rescued three women who were allegedly being forced into prostitution. They were later shifted to a government-run rescue and rehabilitation home and were being given counselling and support, the press release had stated.