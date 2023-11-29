Maharashtra: Six members of gang held for thefts, burglaries in Khopoli area

The arrests were made by a special team of Khopoli police from Rajasthan between November 23 and 25

Police has arrested six persons for alleged involvement in multiple cases of theft in Khopoli area of Maharashtra's Raigad district and seized stolen articles worth Rs 3.85 lakh, an official release said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

The arrests were made by a special team of Khopoli police from Rajasthan between November 23 and 25, it said, reported PTI.

The gang members were allegedly involved in seven offences including burglaries and motorcycle thefts registered at Khopoli police station in the last two-three months, the release said, reported PTI.

Following the arrests, police seized jewellery, two motorcycles and cash worth Rs 3.85 lakh from them and further probe was on, the release said, reported PTI.

In another case, the Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against three directors of an export company and another person for allegedly cheating a sugar trader in Dubai of Rs 93.6 lakh, an official said, reported PTI.

The accused took an order of supplying sugar to the trader. They allegedly took from him Rs 1.14 crore towards 15 per cent advance of the total amount for the order since January 2022, reported PTI.

They supplied 75 tonnes of sugar worth Rs 21,38,194 but failed to supply the remaining agreed quantity, thus cheating the trader of Rs 93,60,450, the Navi Mumbai police official said, reported PTI.

The trader's brother lodged a police complaint after the accused defaulted on the sugar supply, reported PTI.

The accused had forged documents of a Kolhapur-based sugar factory and submitted them to the victim to obtain the supply order, the police said quoting the complaint, reported PTI.

Based on the complaint, the Sanpada police on Tuesday registered a case against the four accused under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 467, 468, 471 (forgery) and 34 (common intention), the official said, reported PTI. A probe was on into the case.

Meanwhile, the Thane police have arrested two more persons in connection with the case of breaching the system of a payment gateway service provider and detection of suspicious transactions worth Rs 16,180 crore, officials said, reported PTI.

With this, 11 people have been arrested so far in the case. A 30-year-old Chartered Accountant from Vashi in Navi Mumbai and a 35-year-old businessman from Kandivali in neighbouring Mumbai were arrested on Tuesday night after their involvement in the crime was established during investigation, a police release said, reported PTI.

The Thane police in Maharashtra earlier arrested nine persons after their involvement in the crime came to light, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)