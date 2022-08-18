Maharashtra: Suspicious boat with AK-47s found off Raigad coast, investigations launched

Sources said, a few locals had initially spotted the boat with no one present in it. The boat was found in Shrivardhan area in Raigad, located more than 190 km from Mumbai

AK-47 rifles and bullets found from the boat. Pic/PTI

A suspicious boat with multiple AK-47 rifles and live bullets was found off the Raigad coast in Maharashtra on Thursday, a police official said. The police have launched investigations in the matter after the recovery.

When contacted, Raigad Superintendent of Police Ashok Dudhe told mid-day.com, "A boat has been found and we have launched investigations in the matter."

Sources said, a few locals had initially spotted the boat with no one present in it. The boat was found in the Shrivardhan area in Raigad, located more than 190 km from Mumbai. Upon checking the boat, the Raigadh police found atleast three AK-47s in the boat.

Multiple security agencies have been alerted and further investigations are being done, sources added.

