Four cases of fatal road accidents were settled with a cumulative payout of Rs 4.84 crore in a Lok Adalat held in Maharashtra's Thane on Saturday, said officials, reported the PTI.

The cases involved individuals from various professional backgrounds.

The Lok Adalat settled one claim concerning a bank manager, who died in a collision between a two-wheeler and a school bus in Thane last year, for Rs 1.12 crore.

The 52-year-old victim had an annual salary of Rs 13.21 lakh, the official said.

A claim involving another banker was settled with a compensation of Rs 1.2 crore. The 39-year-old victim used to earn Rs 10.42 lakh a year.

Lok Adalat is one of the alternative dispute redressal mechanisms. It is a forum where disputes or cases pending in courts or at the pre-litigation stage are settled or compromised amicably. Lok Adalats have been given statutory status under the Legal Services Authorities Act.

According to the PTI, in the third case, the family of a 37-year-old school teacher, who was killed in a bus-truck collision in April 2023, would receive a payout of Rs 92 lakh, he said. The victim had an annual salary of about Rs 8.4 lakh.

The claim arising out of the death of a 57-year-old police sub-inspector in 2020 was settled for Rs 80 lakh, the official said. He used to earn Rs 11.76 lakh a year.

In the fifth case, the Lok Adalat settled the claim by the family of a 44-year-old man, who earned Rs 4.39 lakh a year, for Rs 80 lakh, the official added.

Meanwhile, in an another case, last week, a Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra has awarded Rs 6.35 lakh compensation to a girl, who suffered grievous injuries in a road accident in 2017, reported the PTI.

The child was five years old in 2017 when the accident had took place.

Tribunal's member S N Shah passed the order on December 3.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate S M Pawar said the victim, Shweta Anilkumar Nishad, was crossing the road with her mother on May 15, 2017 night on Mira Road when a jeep rammed into her. She sustained grievous injuries and was initially taken to a hospital in Mira Road, from where she was shifted to Mumbai, as per the PTI.

She is still undergoing treatment, he said.

The tribunal said that due to the accident, the victim suffered permanent partial disability.

The court took into account both medical and non-medical costs, mental suffering, and other factors while awarding the compensation of Rs 6,35,000, according to the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)