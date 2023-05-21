Valuables worth more than Rs 70 lakh stolen from house in Maharashtra's Nagpur

Breaking News
Updated on: 21 May,2023 08:21 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

A gang of thieves broke into a house and decamped with valuables worth more than Rs 70 lakh and a car in Maharashtra's Nagpur district

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

A gang of thieves broke into a house and decamped with valuables worth more than Rs 70 lakh and a car in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said.


The incident took place at a bungalow in Mankapur police station area earlier this week, an official said.



The house owner was away on a holiday, when the unidentified accused broke into the premises and stole valuables including gold jewellery and fled in the victim's car, he said.


A case under sections 454 (house trespass), 380 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard, the official added. PTI COR

Meanwhile, police said Indian made foreign liquor worth Rs 3.68 lakh being smuggled in three cars into dry Gujarat from Palghar in Maharashtra was seized in the early hours of Sunday.

Also read: Gang of mobile phone thieves busted, five arrested

The operation was carried out after a tip off was received that one Azad Nasumuddin Hafez from Navsari in Gujarat was allegedly smuggling IMFL from Dhule in Maharashtra to the neighbouring state via Jawhar-Mokhada, Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil told PTI.

"A trap was laid at Nilmati in Mokhada.At 3:30am. One car did not stop at the nakabandi spot but was chased down. Driver Amrutlal Dodeja was held after a brief chase, during which he tried to assault police. His questioning led to arrest of his associate Lalitkumar Sumad who was driving another liquor-laden car," the SP said.

"One more car was seized soon after. We recovered IMFL worth Rs 3.68 lakh, mobiles phones, They have been charged under Indian Penal Code and Prohibition Act," he added. (PTI)

