Maharashtra: Two held for stealing valuables from temple in Bhiwandi

Updated on: 02 July,2022 02:26 PM IST  |  Bhiwandi
PTI |

During the probe, the police zeroed in on the security guard of the society, who gave a tip of to the other accused to commit the theft, a police official said

Two persons, including a security guard, were arrested for allegedly stealing from a temple at a housing society in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

Some unidentified persons had broken into a Saibaba temple in the premises of a housing society in Bhadwad earlier this week and had stolen a silver crown and cash from the donation box, an official said.




An offence was registered in this regard at the time, he said.


During the probe, the police zeroed in on the security guard of the society, who gave a tip of to the other accused to commit the theft, the official said.

The police on Friday arrested Rajnish Tiwari (19), the security guard and Nikhil Tiwari (23), a resident of Malad in Mumbai, who stole valuables worth Rs 27,000 from the temple, he said.

