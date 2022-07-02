According to the police, Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali filed a police complaint on June 29 after their cook allegedly threatened to kill them

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij. Pic/ official Instagram account of Mahhi Vij

Actor couple Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali filed a police complaint on June 29 after their domestic help allegedly threatened to kill them and their two-year-old daughter Tara, the police said.

The cook, who was identified as Santosh Yadav (40), was arrested on Wednesday evening, police said. Santosh, a resident of Nehru Nagar, Juhu threatened to kill Mahhi's family following a salary dispute.

A police official said, "The actor had contacted the police via Twitter and later lodged a FIR at the Oshiwara police station. The accused was booked under sections 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC on June 29 evening. The police arrested him on the same day and on June 30, he was produced before the Andheri metropolitan court."

When contacted, Mumbai Police spokesperson, DCP Sanjay Latkar confirmed to mid-day.com about the arrest in the matter.

The Balika Vadhu star on Wednesday reportedly took to Twitter to post a series of tweets recounting her experience but later deleted them. She had alleged via her tweets that a cook she and Jay hired just days ago was allegedly stealing from them. In another tweet, "She alleged that he threatened to stab her with a khanjar (dagger)."

Mahhi also wrote in one of her tweets, "Video is with me of him harassing me." She also wrote that she was scared for her and her daughter's life.

In an another tweet she said, the cook was caught by Jay and the police and leaving him on bail was risky for her family.

Mahhi Vij and Jay had got married in the year 2011. They welcomed their daughter Tara in 2019.