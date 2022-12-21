Maharashtra: We’re noticing a pattern in inter-faith relationships, says Devendra Fadnavis

Home minister tells lower house a special team will probe alleged police inaction on Shraddha Walkar’s 2020 abuse complaint

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis outside Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur on Tuesday. Pic/ANI

A special team will be formed to probe the alleged police inaction on the complaint lodged by Shraddha Walkar against her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala for alleged abuse in 2020, two years before she was murdered, said Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The minister also told the lower house on Tuesday that the government had been noticing a pattern in inter-faith live-in arrangements and marriages wherein the women are tortured, robbed of their property and driven away.

BJP legislator Atul Bhatkhalkar raised the issue of Walkar’s murder in the house while his party colleague Ashish Shelar demanded a special police team to probe the inaction of Tulinj police on Walkar’s complaint. Shelar also expressed suspicion that Walkar was pressured into withdrawing the complaint by several, including politicians, and demanded that these people be identified. He went on to allege that the documents related to the case were tampered.



Opposition leader Ajit Pawar demanded that the Union home minister be urged to fast-track the case as the Delhi police, which are probing the case, are under the purview of the Centre.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (right) and CM Eknath Shinde address the media in Nagpur on Sunday. File pic

Shiv Sena (Thackeray) member Sunil Prabhu pointed out that a similar case of police inaction was reported in the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar commissionerate area wherein a family had reported a forcible marriage of a minor girl. “The police say that the girl is major and safe. However, the family says otherwise and reported that the girl’s bank account has been emptied,” he said, asking what steps the cops are going to take about it.

Fadnavis, meanwhile, said that the government was not against inter-faith marriages, but had been noticing a pattern behind them in some districts. “Once the girl gets married, she is tortured, her property and income is seized, and she is forced to quit the marriage and go back to her family,” he said.

He added that a draft bill has been proposed to prevent atrocities in inter-faith marriages and said, “Some states have such laws. We will study them and make an effective law in Maharashtra.”

Speaking about the proposed committee to take up complaints related to inter-faith couples, the home minister said the panel would be able to save women like Shraddha if they file complaints.

He further added that the government would get the president’s nod for the Shakti Law, which was passed unanimously by the MVA.

Disinterested Oppn

It was learnt that the MVA had decided in an early morning meeting to seek CM Shinde’s resignation in both the Houses immediately after the day’s business started, but finally it turned out that the matter was raised aggressively only in the Upper House, which stopped working following the ruckus. In the Assembly, the matter came up much later in the day, and lacked the aggression that was displayed in the Upper House.

