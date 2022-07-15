Breaking News
Maharashtra local body elections put off till further notice
5 die as wall of under-construction godown collapses in Delhi's Alipur
Sri Lanka's Parliament to elect next president for the first time since 1978
Amravati murder: Custody of accused extended, NIA says case has international ramifications
Mumbai: Attacks on Shiv Sena workers won't be tolerated, says Uddhav Thackeray
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra West Bengal man held for operating sex racket in Thane

Maharashtra: West Bengal man held for operating sex racket in Thane

Updated on: 15 July,2022 08:05 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The accused operated in Thane City, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Gujarat and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, a police officer said

Maharashtra: West Bengal man held for operating sex racket in Thane

Representation Pic


The police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly operating a sex racket in Maharashtra's Thane city, an officials said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) of the crime branch nabbed Bilal Kokan Moral, a native of West Bengal, while he was allegedly catering to a decoy customer in Thane, senior inspector Mahesh Patil said.

Moral operated in Thane City, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Gujarat and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, he said.




Also Read: Mumbai Police conduct raids across city; seize 2,030 e-cigarettes, 11 held


An offence under relevant provisions of the IPC and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act against the accused with the Kopri police station, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

thane maharashtra thane crime mumbai mumbai news Crime News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK