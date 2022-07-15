Maharashtra: West Bengal man held for operating sex racket in Thane

The accused operated in Thane City, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Gujarat and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, a police officer said

Representation Pic

The police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly operating a sex racket in Maharashtra's Thane city, an officials said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) of the crime branch nabbed Bilal Kokan Moral, a native of West Bengal, while he was allegedly catering to a decoy customer in Thane, senior inspector Mahesh Patil said.

Moral operated in Thane City, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Gujarat and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Also Read: Mumbai Police conduct raids across city; seize 2,030 e-cigarettes, 11 held

An offence under relevant provisions of the IPC and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act against the accused with the Kopri police station, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever