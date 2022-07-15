Mumbai Police conduct raids across city; seize 2,030 e-cigarettes, 11 held

12 teams conducted raids in areas including Cuffe Parade, Khar, Tardeo, Lokhandwala and Malad and seized around 120 kg of flavored tobacco, vapes and other material valuing Rs 14.6 lakhs

The seized e-cigarettes. Pic/ CB Control

The Crime Branch (CB) Control of Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in multiple raids across the city have seized huge quantities of flavoured tobacco and as many as 2030 e-cigarettes. The police have also arrested 11 people for allegedly selling e-cigarettes. The sale of e-cigarettes is illegal, the police said.

According to the police, The CB Control had received information regarding sale of e-cigarettes and vapes illegally in the city following which PI Nitin Patil, the incharge of CB Control, formed 12 teams and conducted raids in areas including Cuffe Parade, Khar, Tardeo, Lokhandwala and Malad and seized around 120 kg of flavored tobacco, 2,030 vapes and e-cigarettes and other material valuing Rs 14.6 lakhs.

An official said, "FIRs have been registered in different police stations of the city in the matter. The primary investigations have revealed that e-cigarettes were also being sold to minors hence the accused were also booked under the relevant sections of Juvenile Justice Act."