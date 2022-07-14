Mumbai: Actor Mahekk Chahal cheated in online fraud, files FIR with Bandra Police

According to the FIR, Chahal in her statement to the police said, she was looking for the number of a logistics company and came across a website on a search engine while looking for the contact number of the courier delivery services company

Mahekk Chahal. Pic/ official Instagram account

Actor Mahekk Chahal on Tuesday filed an FIR with the Bandra Police after allegedly being cheated in an online fraud. The Bandra Police have launched investigations into the matter and have written to her bank for further details of the transaction to trace the suspects, a police officer said.

According to the FIR, Chahal in her statement to the police said, she was looking for the number of a logistics company and came across a website on a search engine while looking for the contact number of the courier delivery services company. When she contacted the courier company, a person on the phone asked her to fill in the details on a website link to complete her registration process. The person on the other end also told her that she would be charged Rs 10 as a registration fee. The caller sent her a link to pay the amount through the UPI transaction.

She told the police that once she clicked on the link, it asked for the PIN number of her UPI account and she then received a message that her UPI account was being accessed by a different mobile number. She then received a message that Rs 49,000 was deducted from her account after which she approached the police and complained about the matter, police sources said.

Mid-day.com tried to reach Mahekk Chahal but she remained unavailable for comment.

An official said, "An FIR under sections 419, 420 and 34 of the IPC and relevant sections of the IT Act have been registered in the matter."



When contacted, Senior Police Inspector, Rajesh Devare told mid-day.com, "The investigations in the matter are underway, we have also written to the concerned bank for details of the transactions to investigate the case further."