Malad school horror: 3-year-old girl says ‘monster’ hurt her

Police probe sexual assault claim, but CCTV shows no suspicious activity; despite reviewing CCTV footage from cameras inside and outside the school, police have found no evidence of the incident

The Bangur Nagar police are searching for an unidentified suspect accused of sexually assaulting a three-and-a-half-year-old girl at a school in Malad on Wednesday (February 12). Despite reviewing CCTV footage from cameras inside and outside the school, police have found no evidence of the incident. When the girl’s mother asked who had harmed her, the child said it was a “monster.”

According to police sources, the child, a nursery student at a well-known international school in Malad West, complained of pain in her private parts after returning home from school on Wednesday evening. She was taken to a doctor, who initially suggested that the rash was likely due to an infection.

Later, when the mother questioned the child again, she reiterated that a “monster” had touched her private parts. Alarmed, the mother took her back to the doctor and narrated the entire incident. A gynaecologist then examined the child and expressed concerns, prompting the doctor to inform the Bangur Nagar police.

“We registered a case based on the mother’s complaint. Following instructions from senior officers, a police team visited the school and thoroughly examined the CCTV footage. However, no suspicious activity was found. The girl was seen going to the bathroom with a female caretaker and later returning with seven to eight other classmates,” said an officer.

Police then presented the caretaker and other staff members before the girl, asking if any of them had harmed her. However, she denied their involvement and insisted that a “monster” had touched her. The child was then taken to Cooper Hospital for a medical check-up. According to the doctors, the rashes on her private parts were likely caused by an infection, which subsided after medication.

“Considering the sensitivity of the case, we are investigating every angle. The girl’s clothes have been sent for forensic examination, and we are awaiting the report,” the officer added. “We have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further investigation is underway,” said Senior Inspector Anil Thakarey, Bangur Nagar police station.