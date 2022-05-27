Breaking News
Man accused of killing American woman in Thane held in Czech Republic

Updated on: 27 May,2022 09:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

Vipul Patel was given Rs 30 lakh by Pragnesh Mahendrakumar Desai, originally from Vadodara in Gujarat and who had taken US citizenship, to murder the latter's partner Leona G Swideski (33 at the time)

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A man accused of killing the American partner of his friend in Maharashtra's Thane district in 2003 and absconding later has been nabbed and brought to India from Prague in the Czech Republic, an MBVV police official said on Friday.

Vipul Patel was given Rs 30 lakh by Pragnesh Mahendrakumar Desai, originally from Vadodara in Gujarat and who had taken US citizenship, to murder the latter's partner Leona G Swideski (33 at the time), the official said.




"Desai was told that Swideski planned to kill his estranged wife, after which he got Patel to kill the woman," the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police official said.


