A man accused of stealing 18 auto-rickshaws in Navi Mumbai was arrested after a high-speed chase in Panvel. Police recovered all stolen vehicles, worth Rs 12.45 lakh, from Buldhana. Investigations are ongoing to determine if he had accomplices.

Representational Pic

Police in Navi Mumbai have claimed to have cracked multiple cases of auto-rickshaw theft following the arrest of a man involved in stealing 18 vehicles across various locations. According to PTI, the suspect was apprehended after a high-speed chase in Panvel, leading to the recovery of all stolen vehicles.

As per PTI reports, the breakthrough came on the night of February 10 when a police team conducting routine patrols in Panvel noticed a man resembling the individual captured on CCTV footage stealing an auto-rickshaw. The police attempted to intercept him, but the suspect attempted to flee in an auto-rickshaw. A chase ensued, covering nearly 4 km before the suspect was caught with the assistance of local residents, Panvel Town police station’s senior inspector Nitin Thackeray confirmed.

The accused has been identified as Nisar Sattar Khan, aged 36, a native of Mehkar in Buldhana district. He had been residing in Kacchi Mohalla, Panvel, where he allegedly carried out a series of thefts. During questioning, Khan admitted to stealing 18 auto-rickshaws over the past year from different areas, including Panvel town, Kalamboli, and Kamothe, and selling them in Buldhana, officials stated.

Following his confession, a police team was dispatched to Buldhana, where all 18 stolen auto-rickshaws were recovered, PTI reports. According to officials, the total value of the seized vehicles is estimated at Rs 12.45 lakh. However, authorities are still working to ascertain the ownership details of one of the stolen rickshaws, as its chassis and engine numbers had been erased.

As per PTI, police are investigating whether the accused was working alone or had accomplices in the vehicle theft racket. Efforts are also being made to trace any potential buyers of the stolen auto-rickshaws. Further inquiries are underway to determine if the suspect was involved in similar crimes in other parts of the state.

According to PTI reports, this arrest marks a significant step in curbing vehicle thefts in Navi Mumbai, with authorities urging auto-rickshaw owners to take necessary precautions and report any suspicious activities.

(With inputs from PTI)