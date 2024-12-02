Breaking News
Man hangs from 10th-floor balcony to evade cops in Mira Road, held; watch video

Updated on: 02 December,2024 10:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media in which the suspect can been seen dangling from a balcony at the upper floors of a high-rise building whereas the police can been seen attempting to save him with a safety net in the compound of the building

Man hangs from 10th-floor balcony to evade cops in Mira Road, held; watch video

The accused in police custody. Pic/Hanif Patel

In a dramatic incident, a wanted accused allegedly attempted to evade the police by scaling down from the 10th-floor balcony of a building in Mira Road area of Thane district in Maharashtra, an official said.


According to the police, the accused was wanted by the Hyderabad Police in a Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and he had been living in a building under the jurisdiction of Kashimira Police Station in Mira Road. The Hyderabad police had arrived to apprehend the accused, but in a bid to escape, he tried to scale down the building.


A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.


In the video the man can been seen dangling from a balcony at the upper floors of a high-rise building whereas the police can been seen attempting to save him with a safety net in the compound of the building.

Watch videos below

An official said that the incident took place on Sunday at around 11 am. The accused got stuck while scaling down the balcony, prompting the police and the fire department to intervene.

The police managed to convince him to return to safety by breaking open the door and engaging in dialogue to change his mind, said an official.

"To ensure his safety, a net was placed below as a precaution in case he fell. Local police, Hyderabad police, and fire brigade officials coordinated efforts to rescue him. The accused was ultimately saved and he was later handed over to the Hyderabad Police by the Kashimira Police.

