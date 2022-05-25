Man harassed by recovery agent, shooed away by the police

Man rushes to Nalasopara police station, but cop asks him to pay up and shut up; seniors promise action after online complaint

The recovery agent identified himself as Avinash Jadhav, said the borrower. Representation pic

A recovery agent of an instant loan app barged into the home of a Nalasopara man on Monday night and terrorised his wife, ailing mother and 13-year-old daughter when he was at work. On his return, the man rushed to the police station, but the local cop told him to pay up and shut up. It was only after he filed an online complaint that senior officers promised action.

The 41-year-old man works in a corporate office. In December 2021, he borrowed Rs 24,000 from an online loan app named ‘Early Salary’ for the treatment of his paralysed mother. The EMI for the loan was set at Rs 8000 and the last instalment was supposed to be paid in April 2002, but the man said he missed it due to financial constraints.

Since then a barrage of abusive calls and messages followed. The recovery agents didn’t stop at that. They also morphed his picture and circulated it among his friends and family members. The man said his wife was so upset that she wanted a divorce from him. She understood his predicament after he explained to her the harassment he was being subjected to.

Show full article