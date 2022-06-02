Breaking News
Man held for killing 18-year-old neighbour over petty quarrel in Mumbai

Updated on: 02 June,2022 06:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The police arrested Shekhar Nair (55) for brutally stabbing to death his neighbour Suraj Kanojiya in Nehru Nagar locality of Juhu on Wednesday night

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A man allegedly killed his 18-year-old neighbor, following an argument over a petty issue in Juhu area of Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

The police arrested Shekhar Nair (55) for brutally stabbing to death his neighbour Suraj Kanojiya in Nehru Nagar locality of Juhu on Wednesday night, an official said.




Kanojiya and another boy from the neighbourhood were playing with a dog outside the accused's house, when the latter scolded them and asked them to leave, he said.


