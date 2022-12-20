Man attacked, kidnapped by trio in Vasai; cops launch manhunt to nab suspects

The Waliv Police recovered a Bolero car and a sword from the spot. An FIR has been registered in the matter
The trio caught on camera while attacking the victim. Pic/Hanif Patel
A Vasai based man was on Tuesday evening allegedly kidnapped and beaten by a gang of three people. The suspects used a sword and a gun to physically assault the man, the police sources said.
After the man was seriously injured, the accused kidnapped the man using a vehicle and then fled away from the crime scene. The entire Incident was captured in the CCTV cameras of the area following which the Waliv Police have launched a manhunt to nab the suspects and are now investigating the matter to identify the motive behind the crime, police sources said.
Sources added, the Waliv Police recovered a Bolero car and a sword from the spot. An FIR has been registered in the matter. The police suspect a gang war between two local groups behind the crime and are investigating the case on the lines of it.
The victim was identified as Harjeet Singh alias Dadu who runs a pig farming business, sources said.
Also Read: Special team will probe local police's inaction in 2020 complaint, says Fadnavis
According to a police official, the incident took place at Nakaipada in Waliv area of Vasai (W) in Maharashtra. CCTV footage recovered by the police shows three people reaching the spot in a Bolero car and they crashed the vehicle into a mini tempo.
Later they attacked the mini tempo driver. One of the accused also fired in the air using a weapon.
A police officer said, "Three accused crashed their car into the victim's vehicle and later physically assaulted him. The accused dragged the victim into their car and fled away from the spot while no one came forward for his help since they even fired in the air using a firearm. We also found 4 pigs from the victim's car. Investigations are going on."