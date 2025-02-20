Breaking News
Mumbai Local Train Updates: Fast train skips Mulund station, passengers alight at Thane
25,000+ security personnel deployed for Delhi CM’s swearing-in ceremony
Indian deportees from US arrive in Panama; Embassy team gets consular access
Dubai-bound Biman Bangladesh flight makes emergency landing in Nagpur
Why are we giving USD 21 million to India?: Donald Trump
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Man murders cousin in Kalyan over property dispute

Man murders cousin in Kalyan over property dispute

Updated on: 20 February,2025 07:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Aishwarya Iyer | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The accused and his cousin had an ongoing dispute over a piece of land in Jaunpur, UP. A case related to the disputed property is pending, and both have a criminal history in their hometown.

Man murders cousin in Kalyan over property dispute

The victim, Ranjit Dubey.

Listen to this article
Man murders cousin in Kalyan over property dispute
x
00:00

A man was allegedly murdered by his cousin in the Kolsewadi area of Kalyan (East) in Thane district on Wednesday night.


According to Kolsewadi Police under the Thane Police Commissionerate, the victim has been identified as Ranjit Dubey. He and his cousin, Ram Sagar Dubey, are natives of Uttar Pradesh (UP), and had been residing in Kalyan for the past several years.


“The man and his cousin had an ongoing dispute over a piece of land in Jaunpur, UP. A case related to the disputed property is pending, and both have a criminal history in UP. They were previously arrested by the UP Police and had served jail time,” a police officer said.


During the panchnama, eyewitnesses informed the police that around 11.30 pm, Ram Sagar had visited Ranjit. Within minutes, their conversation turned into an argument over the land dispute. The exchange led to verbal abuse, after which Ram Sagar allegedly fired a shot at Ranjit, aiming at his head. He then pulled out a knife from his pocket and stabbed the victim at least eight times, the police said.

The police reached the spot and arrested the accused in the early hours of Thursday. A case of murder has been registered against Ram Sagar.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai news thane thane crime kalyan Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK