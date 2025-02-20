One environmentalist stated that the TMC needs a designated landfill for proper waste disposal

Representation pic

Listen to this article Investigate dumping ground fires in Thane x 00:00

Thane is grappling with recurring fire incidents at its dumping grounds, particularly in the Daighar, Diva and Bhandarli areas, sparking health concerns among residents, a mid-day report has revealed. While civic officials attribute the incidents to rising temperatures and hot weather, locals suspect foul play.

ADVERTISEMENT

A resident of Daighar has formally complained to the National Green Tribunal on February 14, demanding intervention. The high plastic content in the waste is exacerbating the situation, as burning plastic releases toxic fumes, causing eye irritation, respiratory issues and nausea among residents. The latest fire at the Bhandarli dumping ground in Dombivli, under the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) jurisdiction, sent massive plumes of smoke across the region. This marked the second major fire at the site, intensifying concerns of residents from 14 surrounding villages who have long opposed the dumping ground.

One environmentalist stated that the TMC needs a designated landfill for proper waste disposal. Instead of acquiring this, garbage is being disposed of in rural regions. The TMC, however, denied claims about deliberate fires and illegal dumping. What then is causing these fires and is illegal dumping happening? The municipal authorities need to conduct a quick and thorough investigation into the matter to determine the cause of these blazes.

Take local representatives along and let them point out the illegal dumping sites if any. Sharp CCTV surveillance will also reveal where these sites are and who is doing the dumping. Allegations and counter allegations are words; we need an on-ground approach to resolve the problems. The TMC needs a dedicated landfill if that is, indeed, one of the solutions to the problem. There needs to be a concerted, proactive approach as the health of thousands is at stake.