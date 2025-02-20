Breaking News
Mansukh Mandaviya joins CM Fadnavis in Pune padyatra on Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
Dhananjay Munde made agriculture dept release funds over non-existent cabinet decisions: Damania
Uddhav wanted to make Shinde CM in 2019 but BJP, MVA allies stood in way: Raut
Maha Kumbh helicopter ride scam: Cyber fraud gang busted by Mumbai Police
Customs seize drugs worth Rs 10.22 crore at Mumbai airport
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Investigate dumping ground fires in Thane

Investigate dumping ground fires in Thane

Updated on: 20 February,2025 06:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

One environmentalist stated that the TMC needs a designated landfill for proper waste disposal

Investigate dumping ground fires in Thane

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Investigate dumping ground fires in Thane
x
00:00

Thane is grappling with recurring fire incidents at its dumping grounds, particularly in the Daighar, Diva and Bhandarli areas, sparking health concerns among residents, a mid-day report has revealed. While civic officials attribute the incidents to rising temperatures and hot weather, locals suspect foul play.


A resident of Daighar has formally complained to the National Green Tribunal on February 14, demanding intervention.  The high plastic content in the waste is exacerbating the situation, as burning plastic releases toxic fumes, causing eye irritation, respiratory issues and nausea among residents. The latest fire at the Bhandarli dumping ground in Dombivli, under the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) jurisdiction, sent massive plumes of smoke across the region. This marked the second major fire at the site, intensifying concerns of residents from 14 surrounding villages who have long opposed the dumping ground.


One environmentalist stated that the TMC needs a designated landfill for proper waste disposal. Instead of acquiring this, garbage is being disposed of in rural regions. The TMC, however, denied claims about deliberate fires and illegal dumping. What then is causing these fires and is illegal dumping happening? The municipal authorities need to conduct a quick and thorough investigation into the matter to determine the cause of these blazes.


Take local representatives along and let them point out the illegal dumping sites if any. Sharp CCTV surveillance will also reveal where these sites are and who is doing the dumping. Allegations and counter allegations are words; we need an on-ground approach to resolve the problems. The TMC needs a dedicated landfill if that is, indeed, one of the solutions to the problem. There needs to be a concerted, proactive approach as the health of thousands is at stake.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai columnists The Editorial thane mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK